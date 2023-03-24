Boost Your Internet Speed and Security with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Free Windows Proxy Server
2023-03-24
Are you tired of slow internet speeds while using a VPN? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator. Our innovative technology boosts your VPN connection speed, allowing you to stream, download, and browse with ease.
And the best part? We offer a windows proxy server for free. Our proxy server allows you to access restricted content and websites, while also providing an extra layer of privacy and security.
Don't settle for slow internet speeds and limited access. Upgrade to isharkVPN accelerator and enjoy faster speeds and unrestricted internet access. Try our windows proxy server for free and take your online experience to the next level.
Protect your privacy and enjoy lightning-fast speeds with isharkVPN accelerator. Sign up today and experience the difference.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can windows proxy server free, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
