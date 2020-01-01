  • Home
  • What is VPN?
  • VPN Download
    • Windows VPNHOT
    • iOS VPN
    • Android VPN
  • Resource
    • Help center
    • Blog
  • English
    • English
    • 简体中文
    • Bahasa Indonesia
    • Tiếng Việt
    • Bahasa Malaysia
    • Basa Jawa
    • Čeština
    • English - India
    • Español
    • Français
    • German
    • Italian
    • Magyar
    • Nederlands
    • Polish
    • Português
    • Română
    • Thailand
    • Turkish (Turkey)
    • Ελληνικά
    • украї́нська мо́ва
    • Русский
    • عَرَبِيّ
    • 한국어
    • 日本語
Get isharkVPN

Fast & Secure Connection Easy-to-Use VPN

100% Online Anonymity + Guaranteed Protection

Keep your browsing history private
Blazing fast speeds with no bandwidth limits
Protect up to 7 devices with one subscription
Get Free isharkVPN
nets
step1
Online Privacy
Protect online privacy by hiding all your online activities from your ISPs.
step2
Free Access
Break geo-restriction, get secure and private access from anywhere, to anywhere.
step3
Fast Speed
Ensure fast and stable network with high-speed servers across 100+ locations worldwide.
box1
Entertainment
Fast to Unblock Content
sub1 Free and uninterrupted streaming
Connect to the global network and bypass any restrictions. You can watch restricted content anywhere, anytime on your iOS devices.
sub2 Region-locked games
Freely play those region-locked games on iPhone or iPad. You"ll enjoy easy, fast and secure online-game experience.
sub3 Restricted social media
Access various blocked social media. Stay connected with your friends and families in some censored countries.
box2
Safety and security
Powerful internet privacy.
Keep your internet activity hidden from anyone watching. This includes your ISP, hackers, advertisers, and the government.
ishark VPN encrypts your online traffic and hides your real IP address, whether you’re streaming, torrenting, gaming, shopping, banking, or simply browsing.
No one will know who you are or your real location.
box3
Multiple platforms and devices
Protect all of your devices
You’ll enjoy online privacy and security on every platform. There’s a isharkVPN application for iOS and Android. Best of all, with one iShark account, you can secure up to multiple devices at the same time.
Available on:
ios
android
win
Choose Your Apps
Find servers where you need them
No matter where you are in the world, a high-speed VPN connection is available with isharkvpn.
+
VPN locations
Location
+
Servers
Unlimited
Bandwidth
country United States 100+servers
country Canada 50+servers
country Mexico 80+servers
country Brazil 40+servers
country France 120+servers
country England 90+servers
country Spain 70+servers
country Germany 40+servers
country Italy 15+servers
country Saudi Arabia 15+servers
country Russia 15+servers
country Korea 15+servers
country Japan 15+servers
country India 15+servers
country Singapore 15+servers
country Indonesia 15+servers
country Australia 15+servers
What Are They Talking About ishark?
Frequently Asked Questions
How to register your website
Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use
Are your products free to use?
Yes our product is free to use
How to download your application
You can download it directly from the appstore
What can I do with a VPN?
A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can:
a Protect you against ISP monitoring
b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi
c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets
d Watch free streaming TV in other countries
e Beat the hackers
f Download/Share files anonymously
Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?
The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.
Download the ishark mobile app for iOS or Android. google apple
Engage
What Is My IP?
Free-vpn
VPN for Gaming
VPN Service
VPN Stream-sports
steaming
ishark VPN
What is VPN?
VPN for windows
VPN for iPhone
VPN for Android
Support & Help
Help Center
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contact Us
email [email protected]
[email protected] NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD ALL rights reserved