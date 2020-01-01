ishark VPN
- English
- 简体中文
- Bahasa Indonesia
- Tiếng Việt
- Bahasa Malaysia
- Basa Jawa
- Čeština
- English - India
- Español
- Français
- German
- Italian
- Magyar
- Nederlands
- Polish
- Português
- Română
- Thailand
- Turkish (Turkey)
- Ελληνικά
- украї́нська мо́ва
- Русский
- عَرَبِيّ
- 한국어
- 日本語
Get isharkVPN
Fast & Secure Connection Easy-to-Use VPN
100% Online Anonymity + Guaranteed Protection
Keep your browsing history private
Blazing fast speeds with no bandwidth limits
Protect up to 7 devices with one subscription
Online Privacy
Protect online privacy by hiding all your online activities from your ISPs.
Free Access
Break geo-restriction, get secure and private access from anywhere, to anywhere.
Fast Speed
Ensure fast and stable network with high-speed servers across 100+ locations worldwide.
Entertainment
Fast to Unblock Content
Free and uninterrupted streaming
Connect to the global network and bypass any restrictions. You can watch restricted content anywhere, anytime on your iOS devices.
Region-locked games
Freely play those region-locked games on iPhone or iPad. You"ll enjoy easy, fast and secure online-game experience.
Restricted social media
Access various blocked social media. Stay connected with your friends and families in some censored countries.
Safety and security
Powerful internet privacy.
Keep your internet activity hidden from anyone watching. This includes your ISP, hackers, advertisers, and the government.
ishark VPN encrypts your online traffic and hides your real IP address, whether you’re streaming, torrenting, gaming, shopping, banking, or simply browsing.
No one will know who you are or your real location.
Multiple platforms and devices
Protect all of your devices
You’ll enjoy online privacy and security on every platform. There’s a isharkVPN application for iOS and Android. Best of all, with one iShark account, you can secure up to multiple devices at the same time.
Available on:
Choose Your Apps
Find servers where you need them
No matter where you are in the world, a high-speed VPN connection is available with isharkvpn.
United States 100+servers Canada 50+servers Mexico 80+servers Brazil 40+servers France 120+servers England 90+servers Spain 70+servers Germany 40+servers Italy 15+servers Saudi Arabia 15+servers Russia 15+servers Korea 15+servers Japan 15+servers India 15+servers Singapore 15+servers Indonesia 15+servers Australia 15+servers
Frequently Asked Questions
How to register your website
Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use
Are your products free to use?
Yes our product is free to use
How to download your application
You can download it directly from the appstore
What can I do with a VPN?
A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can:
a Protect you against ISP monitoring
b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi
c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets
d Watch free streaming TV in other countries
e Beat the hackers
f Download/Share files anonymously
Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?
The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.