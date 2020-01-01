What is VPN server

A VPN server is a secure remote server that relays your data safely through the internet. It is a unique combination of hardware and proprietary software, making it much more advanced than simple remote servers. VPN servers may be further customized for specific tasks, such as P2P file sharing or Tor access.



VPN server infrastructure is essential to your online security, privacy, and comfort.For example, servers close to your actual location often guarantee the best connection speed and streaming quality.This is why it’s important to have a wide variety of up- to - date VPN servers spread across the globe.