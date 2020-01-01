  • Home
Get isharkVPN

ishark VPN Free
#1 Trusted Free VPN

Download the super secure, fast, free VPN to enhance online privacy and access any content on internet.

Get ishark VPN Free
item1 item2 item3

Protect your privacy with a free VPN

Our mission is to provide private and secure Internet access to all. Proton VPN is used by activists and journalists all around the world. Our free plan is the only one that:
  • check Has no data or speed limits
  • check Has no advertisements
  • check Does not log your online activity
  • check Is protected by Swiss privacy laws

Why we offer a free VPN

Privacy leakage, the major cyber threat, is getting worse on the internet. Everyone should be responsible to protect online privacy. Now, we take the mission aiming to safeguard internet security and privacy for you.
We launch ishark VPN that invokes an advanced scheme to protect your online activities and sensitive data, including IP, ID, password, bank accounts etc. Moreover, it creates freedom for you to access global network for more entertainment. No leak, no track, no attack.
ishark VPN vs. Other Free VPNs

Instead of various limitations and poor performance on most low-rated free VPNs, ishark VPN can bring you the best and safest online experience.

  • iShark VPN Free
    Other Free VPNs
  • Server Locations
    100+ Servers in 6 Locations
    3-5 Servers in 3 Locations
  • Internet Speed
    5x Faster
    Quite Slow
  • Strong Encryption
    check
    close
  • Stable Connection
    check
    close
  • Hide IP Address
    check
    check
  • No Logs
    check
    Not Sure
  • No Registration
    check
    close

Should I Use a Free VPN

Yes. A good free VPN can keep you stay safe and anonymous online with no cost. Unlike some other free VPN providers who generate revenue from customers through data collection and sales to cover the investment on servers and turn a profit, ishark VPN is a trustworthy provider. It establishes the most secure online environment without compromising users' interests.

  • item

    No Logs, No Extras

    ishark VPN promises that it will never log and collect your data. No catches, gimmicks or hidden tricks to violate your privacy.

  • item

    No Registration, No Payment

    ishark VPN is open to use with no account needed, no personal info for registration. It is 100% free, no payment or credit card required.

  • item

Get ishark VPN Free
Frequently Asked Questions
How does ishark VPN work?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
How do I use ishark VPN?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
How secure is ishark VPN?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
How many devices can I protect with ishark VPN?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
