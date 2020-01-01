Protect your privacy with a free VPN
- Has no data or speed limits
- Has no advertisements
- Does not log your online activity
- Is protected by Swiss privacy laws
Why we offer a free VPN
We launch ishark VPN that invokes an advanced scheme to protect your online activities and sensitive data, including IP, ID, password, bank accounts etc. Moreover, it creates freedom for you to access global network for more entertainment. No leak, no track, no attack.
Instead of various limitations and poor performance on most low-rated free VPNs, ishark VPN can bring you the best and safest online experience.
- iShark VPN FreeOther Free VPNs
- Server Locations100+ Servers in 6 Locations3-5 Servers in 3 Locations
- Internet Speed5x FasterQuite Slow
- Strong Encryption
- Stable Connection
- Hide IP Address
- No LogsNot Sure
- No Registration
Should I Use a Free VPN
Yes. A good free VPN can keep you stay safe and anonymous online with no cost. Unlike some other free VPN providers who generate revenue from customers through data collection and sales to cover the investment on servers and turn a profit, ishark VPN is a trustworthy provider. It establishes the most secure online environment without compromising users' interests.
No Logs, No Extras
ishark VPN promises that it will never log and collect your data. No catches, gimmicks or hidden tricks to violate your privacy.
No Registration, No Payment
ishark VPN is open to use with no account needed, no personal info for registration. It is 100% free, no payment or credit card required.