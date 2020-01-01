  • घर
Get isharkVPN

मुफ्त आईपी पता चेकर

Look up IP address information and details with ishark IP Checker

Your IP Address

35.173.238.138

warn ip.top.warn_text

स्थान

United States Ashburn

Internet service provider:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Hide My IP Address

What Does an IP Address Tell

All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.

With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 addresses

IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.

IPv4
यह 32 बिट पर आधारित है और यह लगभग 4 अरब अद्वितीय आईपी पते उत्पन्न कर सकता है।एक आईपीवी 4 पता 128.75.1.89 जैसा दिखता है।
IPv6
यह 128 बिट्स पर आधारित है, और यह 3.4 x 1038possible संभव पते उत्पन्न कर सकता है।एक आईपीवी 6 पता 2001: 0db8: ac10: FE01:0000:0000:0001:0000 जैसा दिखता है।

Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.

आईशार्क वीपीएन आपके आईपी को ढंकने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका है।

एक isharkVPN सर्वर से कनेक्ट करें, एक नया आईपी ऐड्रेस लें, और अंडरकवर ब्राउज़ करें।आपके ट्रैफ़िक को अगली पीढ़ी सुरक्षा एल्गोरिदम द्वारा एन्क्रिप्ट किया जाएगा.इसमें एक क्लिक यहाँ लेता है:

  • item1

    अपने आईपी को छिपाना

    बस हमारे हजारों सर्वर में से एक का चयन करें और अपने आईपी एक अलग एक करने के लिए बदल.कोई भी कहने में सक्षम नहीं होगा कि कहां और क्या ब्राउज़ करें।

  • item2

    आपके इंटरनेट ट्रैफ़िक को एन्क्रिप्ट करें

    iशार्क वीपीएन आपके ट्रैफिक को इसके अत्याधुनिक एन्क्रिप्शन एल्गोरिदम से एन्क्रिप्ट कर देगा।आप सुरक्षित रूप से और निजी तौर पर ब्राउज़ कर सकते हैं, और कोई संगठन या साइबर अपराधी आपको छिपाने में सक्षम नहीं होगा।

  • item3

    अपना वर्चुअल स्थान बदलें

    हमारे सर्वर में से किसी एक से कनेक्ट करने से, आप अपनी वर्चुअल आईपी स्थिति बदल सकते हैं और ऐसी सामग्री का उपयोग कर सकते हैं जो आपके लोकेल में उपलब्ध नहीं है।

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न
कैसे ishark वीपीएन काम करता है?
आप देश-विशिष्ट या शहर-विशिष्ट पोर्टों के माध्यम से रिहायशी प्रॉक्सी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल्स (उपयोगकर्ता नाम और पासवर्ड) या श्वेतसूची किए गए आईपीएस का उपयोग करें
मैं ishark वीपीएन का उपयोग कैसे करूँ?
आप देश-विशिष्ट या शहर-विशिष्ट पोर्टों के माध्यम से रिहायशी प्रॉक्सी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल्स (उपयोगकर्ता नाम और पासवर्ड) या श्वेतसूची किए गए आईपीएस का उपयोग करें
कैसे सुरक्षित ishark वीपीएन है?
आप देश-विशिष्ट या शहर-विशिष्ट पोर्टों के माध्यम से रिहायशी प्रॉक्सी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल्स (उपयोगकर्ता नाम और पासवर्ड) या श्वेतसूची किए गए आईपीएस का उपयोग करें
मैं ishark वीपीएन के साथ कितने उपकरणों की रक्षा कर सकता हूँ?
आप देश-विशिष्ट या शहर-विशिष्ट पोर्टों के माध्यम से रिहायशी प्रॉक्सी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल्स (उपयोगकर्ता नाम और पासवर्ड) या श्वेतसूची किए गए आईपीएस का उपयोग करें

