मुफ्त आईपी पता चेकर

What Does an IP Address Tell
All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.
With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.
IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.
Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.
आईशार्क वीपीएन आपके आईपी को ढंकने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका है।
एक isharkVPN सर्वर से कनेक्ट करें, एक नया आईपी ऐड्रेस लें, और अंडरकवर ब्राउज़ करें।आपके ट्रैफ़िक को अगली पीढ़ी सुरक्षा एल्गोरिदम द्वारा एन्क्रिप्ट किया जाएगा.इसमें एक क्लिक यहाँ लेता है:
अपने आईपी को छिपाना
बस हमारे हजारों सर्वर में से एक का चयन करें और अपने आईपी एक अलग एक करने के लिए बदल.कोई भी कहने में सक्षम नहीं होगा कि कहां और क्या ब्राउज़ करें।
आपके इंटरनेट ट्रैफ़िक को एन्क्रिप्ट करें
iशार्क वीपीएन आपके ट्रैफिक को इसके अत्याधुनिक एन्क्रिप्शन एल्गोरिदम से एन्क्रिप्ट कर देगा।आप सुरक्षित रूप से और निजी तौर पर ब्राउज़ कर सकते हैं, और कोई संगठन या साइबर अपराधी आपको छिपाने में सक्षम नहीं होगा।
अपना वर्चुअल स्थान बदलें
हमारे सर्वर में से किसी एक से कनेक्ट करने से, आप अपनी वर्चुअल आईपी स्थिति बदल सकते हैं और ऐसी सामग्री का उपयोग कर सकते हैं जो आपके लोकेल में उपलब्ध नहीं है।