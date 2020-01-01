  • Home
Free IP Address Checker

Look up IP address information and details with ishark IP Checker

Your IP Address

35.173.238.138

Location

United States Ashburn

Internet service provider:

Amazon.com, Inc.

What Does an IP Address Tell

All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.

With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 addresses

IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.

IPv4
it’s based on 32 bits and it can generate around 4 billion unique IP addresses. An IPv4 address looks like 128.75.1.89.
IPv6
it’s based on 128 bits, and it can generate 3.4 x 1038possible addresses. An IPv6 address looks like 2001:0DB8:AC10:FE01:0000:0000:0001:0000.

Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.

ishark VPN is the Best Way to Mask Your IP

Connect to a isharkVPN server, get a new IP address, and browse undercover. Your traffic will be encrypted by the next-generation security algorithms. It takes a single click to:

    Hide your IP

    Just choose one of our thousands of servers and change your IP to a different one. No one will be able to say where and what you browse.

    Encrypt your internet traffic

    ishark VPN will encrypt your traffic with its cutting edge encryption algorithms. You can browse safely and privately, and no organization or cybercriminal will be able to snoop on you.

    Change your virtual location

    By connecting to one of our servers, you can change your virtual IP location and access content not available in your locale.

Frequently Asked Questions
How does ishark VPN work?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
How do I use ishark VPN?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
How secure is ishark VPN?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.
How many devices can I protect with ishark VPN?
You can access residential proxies through country-specific or city-specific ports. Use your login credentials (username and password) or whitelisted IPs.

