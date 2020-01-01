Free IP Address Checker

What Does an IP Address Tell
All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.
With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.
IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.
Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.
ishark VPN is the Best Way to Mask Your IP
Connect to a isharkVPN server, get a new IP address, and browse undercover. Your traffic will be encrypted by the next-generation security algorithms. It takes a single click to:
Hide your IP
Just choose one of our thousands of servers and change your IP to a different one. No one will be able to say where and what you browse.
Encrypt your internet traffic
ishark VPN will encrypt your traffic with its cutting edge encryption algorithms. You can browse safely and privately, and no organization or cybercriminal will be able to snoop on you.
Change your virtual location
By connecting to one of our servers, you can change your virtual IP location and access content not available in your locale.