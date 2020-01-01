  • Home
Get isharkVPN
Stream any sport in 3 steps
step1 step1
Set up ishark VPN.
You can do this straight on our website.
step
step2 step2
Sign up for an account
Get it from an app store or our website.
step
step3 step3
Start playing on your iPhone
Don’t forget that you can use this account on multiple devices!
How a VPN helps sports fans

Wherever you are, a VPN is essential for sports streaming.

If you’re traveling, whether overseas or just to a different TV market, connect to a VPN to access your favorite sports channels securely on any network. ExpressVPN sends your traffic through a private and encrypted tunnel, allowing you to watch and keeping your data safe from prying eyes while abroad.

If you’re watching at home, use a VPN to bypass ISP throttling. ExpressVPN makes your internet traffic more anonymous, so your ISP can’t identify and slow down your streams.

Whether you’re looking to stream football, tennis, boxing, or any other event, you can catch every second of the action with a VPN. Score!

how
Supported streaming media service platform
platform1
ESPN
platform2
YouTube TV
platform3
fuboTV
platform4
Sling TV
platform5
DAZN
platform6
beIN Sports
platform7
Hotstar
platform8
Sky Go
platform9
BBC
platform10
Amazon
platform11
Hulu
platform12
CBC
platform13
DirecTV Stream
platform14
Peacock
platform15
HBO
platform16
ABC
platform17
Showtime
platform18
ITV
