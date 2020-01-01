Connecting to a VPN is the quickest and easiest way to access blocked websites. ishark VPN not only helps you access your favorite content but also secures your data traffic with powerful encryption. Forget about internet restrictions by following these 3 simple steps:
Due to several issues, some streaming content is unavailable in your country. What you can access depends on where you live. ishark VPN replaces your IP address with the address of its server you connect to, so you can watch whatever you like.
Take Netflix as an example, in each country, it offers different shows and movies. Even US Netflix library, as big as it is, still has missing shows. With ishark VPN, you can access different Netflix libraries to watch movies and TV shows you like thanks to its worldwide servers. Even Netflix vows to ban VPN IP addresses, ishark VPN would be there to help you get around this problem and be free to access anything.
ishark VPN allows you to use social media apps in restricted regions. Quick access to these apps including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Skype, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and others no matter where you are.
Likewise, you can visit any sites you want to browse with the free iShark VPN, which functions as a website unblocker. Hiding IP feature helps to browse sensitive or adult material without any concern about privacy (this point is only for those at age of majority).
Access everything: VPN helps you bypass the online restrictions applied by certain countries companies or institutions instantly.
Stay fully private: NordVPN keeps your online traffic away from snoopers of any kind and protects it with next-generation encryption.
Connect up to 6 devices under a single account simultaneously. It can be a laptop, smartphone, tablet, smart TV, game console or a router.