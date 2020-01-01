  • Về nhà
Get isharkVPN

Free IP Address Checker

Look up IP address information and details with ishark IP Checker

Your IP Address

35.173.238.138

warn ip.top.warn_text

Địa điểm

United States Ashburn

Internet service provider:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Hide My IP Address

What Does an IP Address Tell

All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.

With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 addresses

IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.

IPv4
Nó dựa trên 32 bit và có thể tạo ra khoảng 4 tỉ địa chỉ IP độc đáo. Địa chỉ IPv4 trông như 128.75.1.89.
IPv6
Nó dựa trên 128 bit, và nó có thể tạo ra 3.4 x 1038địa chỉ có thể. Địa chỉ IPv6 trông như 2001:0DB8: AC10: Fe01:0000:000000:000000.

Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.

Ishark VPN là cách tốt nhất để che giấu IP của bạn

Kết nối đến một máy chủ isharkVPN, lấy một địa chỉ IP mới, và duyệt bí mật. Giao thông của anh sẽ được mã hóa bởi các thuật toán bảo mật thế hệ mới. Chỉ cần click chuột vào:

  • item1

    Giấu diệp Vấn đi.

    Chỉ cần chọn một trong hàng ngàn máy chủ của chúng tôi và thay đổi IP của bạn sang một cái khác. Sẽ không ai có thể biết bạn đang tìm gì và ở đâu.

  • item2

    Mã hóa lưu lượng Truy cập Internet của anh

    Ishark VPN sẽ mã hóa lưu lượng của bạn bằng các thuật toán mã hóa cạnh cắt. Bạn có thể truy cập một cách an toàn và riêng tư, và không một tổ chức hay tên tội phạm ảo nào có thể rình mò bạn được.

  • item3

    Thay đổi vị trí ảo

    By connecting to one of our servers, you can change your virtual IP location and access content not available in your locale.

Những câu hỏi THƯỜNG gặp
Ishark VPN hoạt động như thế nào?
Bạn có thể truy cập vào proxy nhà ở thông qua các cảng cụ thể ở từng quốc gia hoặc cụ thể từng thành phố. Sử dụng các thông tin đăng nhập của bạn (tên người dùng và mật khẩu) hoặc IPs được whitelisted.
Tôi sử dụng ISHARK VPN như thế nào?

Ishark VPN an toàn như thế nào?

Tôi có thể bảo vệ bao nhiêu thiết bị bằng IShark VPN?


