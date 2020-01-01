  • المنزل
Get isharkVPN

Free IP Address Checker

Look up IP address information and details with ishark IP Checker

Your IP Address

35.173.238.138

warn ip.top.warn_text

الموقع

United States Ashburn

Internet service provider:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Hide My IP Address

What Does an IP Address Tell

All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.

With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 addresses

IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.

IPv4
إنها مبنية على 32 بت ويمكنها توليد حوالي 4 مليارات عنوان إنترنت فريد.عنوان IPv4 يبدو مثل 128.75.1.89.
IPv6
يعتمد على 128 بت، ويمكنه توليد 3.4 × 1038 عنوان محتمل.عنوان IPv6 يبدو مثل 2001:0DB8:AC10: FE01:0000:0001:0000.

Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.

شبكة (إيشارك) الخاصة هي أفضل طريقة لإخفاء بروتوكول الإنترنت الخاص بك

إتّصل بخادم (إيشارك في إن)، وأحصل على عنوان "آي بي" جديد، وتصفّح متخفياً.مرورك سيتم تشفيره بواسطة الجيل القادم من خوارزميات الأمنيتطلب الأمر نقرة واحدة لكي:

  • item1

    إخفاء عنوان الخاص بك

    فقط اختر واحدة من آلاف الخوادم الخاصة بنا وغيّر بروتوكول الإنترنت الخاص بك إلى آخرلا أحد سيكون قادرا على قول أين وماذا تتصفّح.

  • item2

    شفري حركة الإنترنت الخاصة بك

    شبكة (شارك) الخاصة ستقوم بتشفير حركة مرورك بواسطة أحدث خوارزميات التشفيريمكنك التصفح بأمان وسرية، ولن تتمكن أي منظمة أو مجرم إلكتروني من التطفل عليك.

  • item3

    تغيير موقعك الافتراضي

    من خلال الاتصال بأحد خوادمنا، يمكنك تغيير موقع الآي بي الافتراضي الخاص بك والوصول إلى المحتوى غير المتاح في منطقتك.

قم بتحميل الشبكة الخاصة لـ (إيشارك) للبدء، لا حاجة للتسجيل.

حاول الآن
Download the ishark mobile app for iOS or Android. google apple
