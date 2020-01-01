Free IP Address Checker

What Does an IP Address Tell
All devices must have a unique Internet protocol address to connect and use the internet, and it is an IP address. Your IP address acts as your public ID or your virtual address, and actually it can reveal very personal information about you.
With ishark IP Checker, you’ll see that your IP address tells your exact geolocation, including country, city, zip code and etc. Apart from that, the ISP, employers, hackers or advertisers can simply trace your name, home address, phone number, email, bank accounts, payment history and other sensitive information just via your IP address.
IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of Internet Protocol now in use, and they determine how an IP address looks. The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is the number of possible addresses.
Currently, most Internet service providers still use IPv4. The main reasons why IPv6 has not been implemented are because IPv6 isn’t backward compatible with IPv4 and IPv4 still suits our needs.
شبكة (إيشارك) الخاصة هي أفضل طريقة لإخفاء بروتوكول الإنترنت الخاص بك
إتّصل بخادم (إيشارك في إن)، وأحصل على عنوان "آي بي" جديد، وتصفّح متخفياً.مرورك سيتم تشفيره بواسطة الجيل القادم من خوارزميات الأمنيتطلب الأمر نقرة واحدة لكي:
إخفاء عنوان الخاص بك
فقط اختر واحدة من آلاف الخوادم الخاصة بنا وغيّر بروتوكول الإنترنت الخاص بك إلى آخرلا أحد سيكون قادرا على قول أين وماذا تتصفّح.
شفري حركة الإنترنت الخاصة بك
شبكة (شارك) الخاصة ستقوم بتشفير حركة مرورك بواسطة أحدث خوارزميات التشفيريمكنك التصفح بأمان وسرية، ولن تتمكن أي منظمة أو مجرم إلكتروني من التطفل عليك.
تغيير موقعك الافتراضي
من خلال الاتصال بأحد خوادمنا، يمكنك تغيير موقع الآي بي الافتراضي الخاص بك والوصول إلى المحتوى غير المتاح في منطقتك.